In the aftermath of an unanticipated Israeli airstrike on Barja, Lebanese rescuers have extracted 30 bodies from the debris of an apartment building, Civil Defence reported Wednesday. The strike adds a grim chapter to the ongoing and unyielding Mideast conflicts.

Uncertainties linger as to whether more survivors might be trapped beneath the rubble after Tuesday's late-night strike, with neither a public statement from the Israeli military nor a clear target identified. The town of Barja, near Sidon, has seen limited conflict until now.

Residents recount harrowing escapes, while escalating hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah mark a deteriorating situation. Political tensions also rise in Israel following PM Netanyahu's sacking of Defence Minister Gallant, with further strife across the nation.

