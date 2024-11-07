US-India Relations Under Trump: A New Era of Cooperation

The US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) has extended its congratulations to president-elect Donald Trump following his recent electoral win. The group is confident that Trump's incoming administration will continue to strengthen the US-India relationship.

During Trump's first term, a significant focus was placed on the Indo-Pacific, aiming to secure regional stability and prosperity. This policy fostered partnerships across various sectors such as technology, clean energy, and defense.

Looking forward, USISPF anticipates further collaborative efforts with the new administration to bolster economic, financial, and security ties between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of democracy in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)