Political Fallout: Mahesh Gaikwad's Suspension from Shiv Sena

Mahesh Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, along with nine others, has been suspended for engaging in activities against the party during the Maharashtra assembly elections. The suspension highlights ongoing tensions within the Shiv Sena and the broader Mahayuti alliance that includes the BJP and NCP.

  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political development, Mahesh Gaikwad, a controversial leader from Kalyan, Thane district, and nine other members have been suspended from the Shiv Sena for alleged anti-party activities during the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Gaikwad, who previously made headlines in February after being shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, faces intra-party discipline amid rising tensions. The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar police station over old disputes, escalating his public notoriety.

The ruling coalition, Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, demonstrates internal discord as highlighted by the simultaneous suspension of Varun Patil, BJP's Kalyan mandal president, for contesting independently in the upcoming polls.

