Political Fallout: Mahesh Gaikwad's Suspension from Shiv Sena

In a dramatic political development, Mahesh Gaikwad, a controversial leader from Kalyan, Thane district, and nine other members have been suspended from the Shiv Sena for alleged anti-party activities during the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Gaikwad, who previously made headlines in February after being shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, faces intra-party discipline amid rising tensions. The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar police station over old disputes, escalating his public notoriety.

The ruling coalition, Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, demonstrates internal discord as highlighted by the simultaneous suspension of Varun Patil, BJP's Kalyan mandal president, for contesting independently in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)