Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde Accuses Congress of Broken Promises and Fake Narratives

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning Congress's ability to fulfill manifesto promises, such as the Mahalaxmi Yojana. Shinde labeled earlier Congress promises as unreliable due to funding excuses and accused the party of spreading false narratives about the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:44 IST
Maharashtra CM Shinde Accuses Congress of Broken Promises and Fake Narratives
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a trenchant critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, casting doubt on the integrity of Congress's manifesto promises, including the Mahalaxmi Yojana.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde expressed skepticism over Congress's ability to uphold its commitments, highlighting past instances where the party failed to deliver, often attributing shortcomings to printing errors or financial constraints. He asserted, "Those who went to court against the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' reveal maligned intentions. Our Mayahuti government will once again demonstrate its reliability."

Shinde scrutinized Congress's recently announced five guarantees for Maharashtra, which pledge monthly aid to women, free transportation under Mahalaxmi Yojana, loan waivers for farmers, and health insurance, among others. Countering these, Shinde claimed his administration had already implemented similar initiatives. He took a swipe at Congress's credibility, referencing broken promises in states like Karnataka and Rajasthan, deeming Congress as "deceitful".

Furthermore, Shinde rebuffed Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the BJP and RSS seek to undermine India's Constitution, calling it a "fake narrative." The Chief Minister insisted, "As long as the Sun and Moon exist, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution will remain steadfast."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024