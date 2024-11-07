Maharashtra CM Shinde Accuses Congress of Broken Promises and Fake Narratives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a trenchant critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, casting doubt on the integrity of Congress's manifesto promises, including the Mahalaxmi Yojana.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde expressed skepticism over Congress's ability to uphold its commitments, highlighting past instances where the party failed to deliver, often attributing shortcomings to printing errors or financial constraints. He asserted, "Those who went to court against the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' reveal maligned intentions. Our Mayahuti government will once again demonstrate its reliability."

Shinde scrutinized Congress's recently announced five guarantees for Maharashtra, which pledge monthly aid to women, free transportation under Mahalaxmi Yojana, loan waivers for farmers, and health insurance, among others. Countering these, Shinde claimed his administration had already implemented similar initiatives. He took a swipe at Congress's credibility, referencing broken promises in states like Karnataka and Rajasthan, deeming Congress as "deceitful".

Furthermore, Shinde rebuffed Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the BJP and RSS seek to undermine India's Constitution, calling it a "fake narrative." The Chief Minister insisted, "As long as the Sun and Moon exist, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution will remain steadfast."

