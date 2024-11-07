Allegations Rise as Mahayuti Government Accused of Massive Corruption

Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra president Abu Asim Azmi has levelled serious allegations against the Mahayuti government, accusing them of misusing funds allocated for public welfare on corrupt practices. Azmi claims corruption to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore has occurred during their tenure and foresees the emergence of further cases.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), faces intense scrutiny as Azmi contends that public funds have been squandered on dishonest dealings. "They wasted all the money meant for work on corruption," expressed Azmi, predicting further revelations that could unlock significant financial resources.

In the political arena, Abu Azmi is set to contest from the Mankhurd Shivajinagar assembly seat against Shiv Sena's Suresh Patil and NCP's Nawab Malik. Interestingly, Mahayuti allies BJP and Shiv Sena have voiced opposition to Malik's candidacy, yet the latter displays confidence in securing victory in this constituency.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, political activity is gaining momentum statewide. The opposition alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), is gearing up to challenge the governing Mahayuti coalition. Notably, the Baramati constituency is expected to witness a significant face-off between NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, setting the stage for a family showdown.

Previously, Baramati was the backdrop of a high-stakes political battle during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sunetra Pawar was defeated by Supriya Sule by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, slated for November 20 with vote counting scheduled for November 23, promise intense competition.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. Five years prior, the BJP had clinched 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)