Jammu and Kashmir MLAs Demand Restoration of Articles 370 and 35A
A group of MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir, including those from PDP and Peoples' Conference, submitted a resolution demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. This move comes after calls to reverse the changes made since the state's special status was revoked in 2019 by the Modi government.
In a significant political development, a group of MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly have submitted a fresh resolution seeking the immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. This coalition, comprising members from the PDP and Peoples' Conference, among others, emphasized the urgency of reversing changes enacted in 2019 when the region's special status was revoked.
The 2019 abrogation, executed by the Modi government, saw Jammu and Kashmir lose its special status, eventually leading to its bifurcation into two Union Territories. Article 35A, which conferred special rights to the state's permanent residents, was also abolished. The dissenting MLAs criticized the government's actions as unconstitutional and unilateral, thus necessitating their resolution.
The resolution was submitted amidst a noisy assembly session led by PDP's Waheed Para and Peoples' Conference MLA Sajad Lone, among others. This move follows a similar demand by the ruling National Conference, although PDP and PC argue that the language of the previous resolution lacked the requisite emphasis on condemning the abrogation of special provisions.
