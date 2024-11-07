Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir MLAs Demand Restoration of Articles 370 and 35A

A group of MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir, including those from PDP and Peoples' Conference, submitted a resolution demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. This move comes after calls to reverse the changes made since the state's special status was revoked in 2019 by the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir MLAs Demand Restoration of Articles 370 and 35A
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, a group of MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly have submitted a fresh resolution seeking the immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. This coalition, comprising members from the PDP and Peoples' Conference, among others, emphasized the urgency of reversing changes enacted in 2019 when the region's special status was revoked.

The 2019 abrogation, executed by the Modi government, saw Jammu and Kashmir lose its special status, eventually leading to its bifurcation into two Union Territories. Article 35A, which conferred special rights to the state's permanent residents, was also abolished. The dissenting MLAs criticized the government's actions as unconstitutional and unilateral, thus necessitating their resolution.

The resolution was submitted amidst a noisy assembly session led by PDP's Waheed Para and Peoples' Conference MLA Sajad Lone, among others. This move follows a similar demand by the ruling National Conference, although PDP and PC argue that the language of the previous resolution lacked the requisite emphasis on condemning the abrogation of special provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024