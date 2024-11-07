Left Menu

Deputy CM Choudhary Locks Horns with BJP Amid J&K Assembly Chaos

In a chaotic Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session, Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary lambasted the BJP for prioritizing self-interest over public welfare. Accusations flew between parties, highlighting tensions over regional development and governance. Incident amidst calls for Article 370 restoration intensified the disorder, with opposition members confronting marshals.

JK Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst mounting chaos in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary unleashed a verbal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. He accused the party and its members of focusing on self-gain rather than addressing the needs of the region's populace.

Choudhary's critique came during a tumultuous assembly session where he emphasized commitment to the nation's welfare, contrasting it with the BJP's alleged self-serving ambitions. "We aim to strengthen Bharat Mata. These individuals (BJP) prioritize their own interests," he stated to reporters, underscoring the divide in political priorities.

The session witnessed further tensions, with National Conference members decrying the opposition's alleged bias towards affluent agendas. Former J-K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, a BJP leader, retaliated, accusing the National Conference of sabotaging the assembly's decorum. Security concerns heightened as a scuffle over Article 370 restoration management led to the intervention of marshals, adding to the session's volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

