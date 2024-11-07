Turkish Trade Hopes for Reduced U.S. Tariffs

In an interview with AHaber, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat conveyed expectations for reduced tariffs on steel and textile exports to the United States. Bolat's comments come as Donald Trump assumes the presidency, indicating possible shifts in trade dynamics.

Bolat's optimism is rooted in promises of improved trade conditions between Turkey and the U.S. The new administration is expected to review existing tariff structures, potentially favoring Turkish exports.

The trade minister's remarks highlight the critical importance of strengthening bilateral trade relations, as both countries anticipate changes in economic policy under the Trump administration.

