Turkish Trade Hopes for Reduced U.S. Tariffs
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat expressed optimism for decreased U.S. tariffs on Turkish steel and textile exports with the new presidency of Donald Trump. During an interview with AHaber, Bolat discussed potential changes in trade relations under the incoming administration.
Bolat's optimism is rooted in promises of improved trade conditions between Turkey and the U.S. The new administration is expected to review existing tariff structures, potentially favoring Turkish exports.
Bolat's optimism is rooted in promises of improved trade conditions between Turkey and the U.S. The new administration is expected to review existing tariff structures, potentially favoring Turkish exports.
The trade minister's remarks highlight the critical importance of strengthening bilateral trade relations, as both countries anticipate changes in economic policy under the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
