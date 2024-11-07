Karnataka Political Drama: Waqf Bill JPC Visit Stirs Controversy
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized the visit of JPC Chairman Jagadambika Pal as a politically driven act, coinciding with upcoming elections. Shivakumar accused Pal, accompanied by BJP members, of engaging in political propaganda over Waqf land issues, while reaffirming the state's commitment to protecting farmers.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed the visit by Jagadambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, as a 'drama company' act, suggesting political motives ahead of key elections.
Shivakumar has accused Pal and accompanying BJP members of indulging in political propaganda during their visit to regions including Hubballi, Vijayapura, and Belagavi.
Amidst growing tensions over Waqf land claims, Karnataka's administration has promised to protect farmers, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revoking contentious notices to maintain community peace.
