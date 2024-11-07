Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Mosque Loudspeaker Debate in Maharashtra

Nitesh Rane of the BJP backs Raj Thackeray's call for removal of mosque loudspeakers in Maharashtra, citing legal violations. Rane argues for uniform application of noise laws across religions. Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole counters, emphasizing constitutional rights to religious practice, criticizing divisive rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:51 IST
BJP leader Nitesh Rane. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed statement, BJP candidate from Kankavli, Nitesh Rane, has aligned himself with MNS chief Raj Thackeray's controversial remarks regarding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra. Thackeray has argued that such installations are unlawful and violate the High Court's directives.

Rane, speaking to ANI, reiterated that loudspeakers at mosques are illegal and infringe upon court orders. "For true religious harmony in Maharashtra, it is essential that laws apply uniformly across all religions," Rane declared, highlighting that restrictions during Hindu festivals such as Navratri should apply similarly to mosque loudspeakers, typically used five times daily.

Conversely, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole condemned Thackeray's assertions, stating the Constitution supports the right to religious practices without interference. Patole criticized attempts by certain figures to incite societal divisions based on religious grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

