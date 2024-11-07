Controversy Brews Over Mosque Loudspeaker Debate in Maharashtra

In a pointed statement, BJP candidate from Kankavli, Nitesh Rane, has aligned himself with MNS chief Raj Thackeray's controversial remarks regarding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra. Thackeray has argued that such installations are unlawful and violate the High Court's directives.

Rane, speaking to ANI, reiterated that loudspeakers at mosques are illegal and infringe upon court orders. "For true religious harmony in Maharashtra, it is essential that laws apply uniformly across all religions," Rane declared, highlighting that restrictions during Hindu festivals such as Navratri should apply similarly to mosque loudspeakers, typically used five times daily.

Conversely, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole condemned Thackeray's assertions, stating the Constitution supports the right to religious practices without interference. Patole criticized attempts by certain figures to incite societal divisions based on religious grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)