Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Xi Jinping Meets Anwar Ibrahim

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met in Beijing to discuss bilateral relations. Held at the Great Hall of the People, this meeting reinforces diplomatic ties between the two nations, offering a platform for collaboration in various regional and international issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:04 IST
Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Xi Jinping Meets Anwar Ibrahim
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing. The meeting took place at the iconic Great Hall of the People, according to a report by China's state broadcaster CCTV.

This high-level encounter underscores the strengthening ties between China and Malaysia, as both leaders explored avenues for collaboration. The discussions signal a mutual interest in enhancing bilateral relations.

Observers note that such meetings offer opportunities to address shared concerns and foster regional stability, reflecting the strategic importance of China-Malaysia relationships on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024