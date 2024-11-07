Pramod Sawant: Goa's Longest Serving CM and Political Stabilizer
Pramod Sawant has become Goa's longest-serving CM, credited with providing political stability. Under his leadership, Goa has witnessed strengthened governance, further solidified by the BJP winning a parliamentary seat. His charismatic leadership has attracted several Congress MLAs to the BJP, enhancing political stability.
Pramod Sawant, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Goa since its statehood in 1987, is being lauded for his efforts in delivering a stable government. His tenure, beginning on March 19, 2019, followed the demise of former CM Manohar Parrikar.*
The recent decision by Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to dismiss a disqualification petition against eight Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP is seen as a move bolstering political stability in the coastal state. Analysts have praised Sawant for his political acumen.
Political analyst Siddharth Samant noted Sawant's maturation as a leader, especially during the recent Lok Sabha elections where the BJP secured one of the two seats, thanks in part to Sawant's effective campaigning in South Goa. His leadership has also inspired Congress stalwarts to join the BJP, further stabilizing the state's governance.
