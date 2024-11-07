Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Shinawatra Meets Myanmar's Junta Leader

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a private meeting with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing during a regional summit in China. They discussed improving relations to promote peace in Myanmar, according to Thai media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:18 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of a regional summit held in China. The meeting, reported by Thai media, was held on Thursday.

The Thai Prime Minister engaged in a private conversation with the influential general, during which both parties proposed fostering a cooperative relationship aimed at establishing peace in Myanmar. This dialogue highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

Media outlets quoted Shinawatra, emphasizing the importance of the proposed good relations as a stepping stone for peace. The encounter underscores the critical role of regional dialogues in addressing Myanmar's challenging political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

