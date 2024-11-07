Wayanad By-election Controversy Over Seized Food Kits

A major political controversy has unfolded in Wayanad, sparking tensions in the build-up to the Lok Sabha by-elections. The Election Commission's flying squad and police seized around 30 food kits in Tholpetty, containing images of prominent Congress leaders, intensifying the political climate.

These kits, filled with essential groceries like tea, sugar, and rice, featured photographs of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Sources indicate they were discovered at a flour mill near a Congress leader's residence.

The ruling Left party accuses the Congress of attempting to sway the electorate with these kits ahead of the November 13 polls. However, the Congress refutes this, claiming the kits are for landslide victims from July 30. With Priyanka Gandhi vying for a parliamentary seat, the stakes remain high, with the CPI and BJP also in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)