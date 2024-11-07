Left Menu

Wayanad By-election Controversy Over Seized Food Kits

A political controversy has emerged in Wayanad as food kits, bearing images of Congress leaders, were seized ahead of the by-elections. Allegations claim these were meant to sway voters. Congress asserts they were destined for landslide victims. Priyanka Gandhi, contesting the by-polls, faces tough competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:19 IST
Wayanad By-election Controversy Over Seized Food Kits
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A major political controversy has unfolded in Wayanad, sparking tensions in the build-up to the Lok Sabha by-elections. The Election Commission's flying squad and police seized around 30 food kits in Tholpetty, containing images of prominent Congress leaders, intensifying the political climate.

These kits, filled with essential groceries like tea, sugar, and rice, featured photographs of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Sources indicate they were discovered at a flour mill near a Congress leader's residence.

The ruling Left party accuses the Congress of attempting to sway the electorate with these kits ahead of the November 13 polls. However, the Congress refutes this, claiming the kits are for landslide victims from July 30. With Priyanka Gandhi vying for a parliamentary seat, the stakes remain high, with the CPI and BJP also in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024