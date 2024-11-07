Left Menu

Migrants Face Uncertain Future After Trump's Re-election

Thousands of migrants in Mexico face uncertainty and difficult decisions following Donald Trump's re-election on an anti-immigration platform. Many are disheartened about their prospects of reaching the United States, while activists warn that dangerous migration paths will continue despite strict immigration policies.

Thousands of migrants traveling in a caravan through Mexico face new challenges following the re-election of Donald Trump, who campaigned on a platform of strict immigration control. The outcome has left many migrants, notably those in the 3,000-strong caravan from Tapachula, in a state of uncertainty regarding their chances of reaching the United States.

Venezuelan migrant Valerie Andrade, who is journeying with her husband and other compatriots from Chiapas to Oaxaca, voiced her disappointment upon learning of Trump's victory. With Trump, 78, set to implement policies favoring rapid deportations and ending birthright citizenship for undocumented children, the mood among migrants has shifted significantly.

Some families are reportedly turning back as the caravan progresses northward, yet many continue their trek. Activists assert that while the policies may divert migrant routes, they are unlikely to halt the flow altogether. The stakes are high for migrants like Jeilimar, who remain hopeful for asylum via the U.S. CBP app before Trump assumes office in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

