In a surprising announcement following Donald Trump's presidential win, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu stated that the West must acknowledge Russia's dominance in the Ukraine conflict and commence negotiations for peace. Shoigu emphasized that the West's attempts to strategically undermine Russia using Ukraine had failed.

President Vladimir Putin outlined his peace terms, demanding Ukraine abandon NATO aspirations and retreat from territories significant to Russia. Despite controlling major regions like Crimea and Donbas, Moscow seeks a formal acknowledgment of these areas as Russian.

While the U.S. and European powers back Ukraine, Trump holds distinct views, differing from Biden's stance to let Ukraine decide its path independently. Speculation surrounds potential Trump strategies that involve Ukraine postponing NATO membership, in exchange for substantial American military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)