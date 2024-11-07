Left Menu

Promises Kept: Karnataka's Counter to BJP's Claims

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka countered Maharashtra BJP's 'misleading' ads with his slogan 'Vaada Diya, Poora Kiya', touting the successful implementation of state guarantee schemes. He criticized BJP's unfulfilled promises, highlighting smooth operations of Karnataka’s schemes and questioning the effectiveness of massive advertisement expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:21 IST
Promises Kept: Karnataka's Counter to BJP's Claims
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a strong rebuttal against the Maharashtra BJP's recent advertisements accusing his government of broken promises. In a rally at Ballari district, he emphasized that the Karnataka government has successfully implemented various guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women under the Shakti scheme.

Siddaramaiah criticized the pattern of 'spreading falsehoods' he attributes to the BJP, contrasting it with his slogan 'Vaada Diya, Poora Kiya'. He took aim particularly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises of bringing back black money and job creation, questioning their fulfillment.

The Chief Minister also condemned the BJP's considerable spending on what he described as misleading advertisements, arguing these efforts spotlight broken promises in stark contrast to the tangible results of Karnataka’s policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024