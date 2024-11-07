Promises Kept: Karnataka's Counter to BJP's Claims

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a strong rebuttal against the Maharashtra BJP's recent advertisements accusing his government of broken promises. In a rally at Ballari district, he emphasized that the Karnataka government has successfully implemented various guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women under the Shakti scheme.

Siddaramaiah criticized the pattern of 'spreading falsehoods' he attributes to the BJP, contrasting it with his slogan 'Vaada Diya, Poora Kiya'. He took aim particularly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises of bringing back black money and job creation, questioning their fulfillment.

The Chief Minister also condemned the BJP's considerable spending on what he described as misleading advertisements, arguing these efforts spotlight broken promises in stark contrast to the tangible results of Karnataka’s policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)