Election Candidate Promises Marriages for Bachelors

Rajesaheb Deshmukh, a candidate of the NCP(SP) in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, has made a unique electoral promise. He vowed to arrange marriages for bachelors in his constituency if he wins the upcoming assembly election.

This promise stems from the ongoing issue faced by many rural men of marriageable age who find it challenging to secure brides due to lack of employment. Deshmukh, contesting from Parli in Beed district, emphasized that job opportunities are crucial for these men to find partners.

The promise has gained significant attention as a video of Deshmukh's statement went viral. His main competitor is state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, a Nationalist Congress Party leader. Criticizing Munde, Deshmukh pointed out the absence of new industries brought to the constituency, which he argues has exacerbated the issue of unemployment and its impact on marriage prospects for local bachelors.

