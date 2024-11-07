Diplomatic Breakthrough: Unplanned Erdogan-Christodoulides Meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides engaged in an unexpected meeting at a summit in Hungary, marking a rare moment of dialogue between nations with historically strained relations. The encounter took place on the sidelines and also included Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

This meeting was not prearranged, highlighting the rarity of official interactions between Turkey and Cyprus. The two countries continue to lack formal diplomatic relations, rooted in a prolonged conflict and the division of Cyprus between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Further insights from Athens indicate that the dialogue revolved around the upcoming U.S. presidential election and various international developments, suggesting a focus on global political dynamics.

