Diplomatic Breakthrough: Unplanned Erdogan-Christodoulides Meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides met unexpectedly at a summit in Hungary. The meeting, a rare occurrence due to longstanding tensions, also involved Turkey's foreign minister. Discussions centered around the U.S. presidential election and international affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides engaged in an unexpected meeting at a summit in Hungary, marking a rare moment of dialogue between nations with historically strained relations. The encounter took place on the sidelines and also included Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

This meeting was not prearranged, highlighting the rarity of official interactions between Turkey and Cyprus. The two countries continue to lack formal diplomatic relations, rooted in a prolonged conflict and the division of Cyprus between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Further insights from Athens indicate that the dialogue revolved around the upcoming U.S. presidential election and various international developments, suggesting a focus on global political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

