NCW Demands Swift Probe into Minister's Sexist Remarks

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for immediate action against West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim following claims of derogatory remarks directed at BJP leader Rekha Patra. The NCW has instructed the state's Chief Secretary and DGP to pursue legal measures.

The controversy arose after Hakim allegedly made sexist comments while addressing Patra's defeat to the Trinamool Congress in the Basirhat elections. His statements have ignited public debate and demanded clarification.

In a decisive move, the NCW emphasized the necessity of a fair and swift investigation. The commission has requested a comprehensive report be presented within three days to ensure accountability and uphold standards of public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)