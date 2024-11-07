Congress Embarks on 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to Influence Voter Mood
The Congress party is launching a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' starting from Rajghat to influence the AAP government and regain political influence ahead of the impending assembly elections. Senior Congress figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to participate, aiming to address public grievances.
The Congress is all set to begin its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Rajghat, intensifying its campaign against the ruling AAP government in the run-up to next year's assembly elections.
Key Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal will be present, lending significant momentum to the month-long march.
The yatra is designed as a response to the challenges faced by Delhiites over the past decade, as the party attempts to connect with citizens across all 70 Assembly segments, concluding in Timarpur on December 4.
