Congress Embarks on 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to Influence Voter Mood

The Congress is all set to begin its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Rajghat, intensifying its campaign against the ruling AAP government in the run-up to next year's assembly elections.

Key Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal will be present, lending significant momentum to the month-long march.

The yatra is designed as a response to the challenges faced by Delhiites over the past decade, as the party attempts to connect with citizens across all 70 Assembly segments, concluding in Timarpur on December 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)