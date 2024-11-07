Left Menu

Zoram People's Movement Secures New Vervek Seat in SHC Tally

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has secured the New Vervek seat in the Sinlung Hills Council elections, bringing their total to four seats. The recount followed a complaint by ZPM, overturning a one-vote win by the Mizo National Front (MNF). ZPM's Lalhlunchhunga defeated MNF's Lalnuntlanga by 12 votes.

In a significant political turn, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has claimed victory in the New Vervek seat during the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) polls, boosting its seat count to four on the council.

A recount was conducted on Wednesday at the insistence of the ZPM after their opponent, the Mizo National Front (MNF), initially took the seat by a slim one-vote margin. The recount resulted in a shift, with ZPM's Lalhlunchhunga emerging victorious over MNF candidate Lalnuntlanga by a clear margin of 12 votes.

Despite ZPM's success, the main opposition, Mizo National Front-Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) secured the majority with seven seats overall, five captured by MNF and two by HPC(R). The Congress secured just one seat in the 12-seat council.

