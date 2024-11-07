Left Menu

Kalpana Soren Advocates for Women's Empowerment in Jharkhand

JMM leader Kalpana Soren criticized opposition parties in Jharkhand for neglecting women's issues in the state. Addressing public meetings, she praised her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government, for implementing initiatives like the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' to empower and honor women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:04 IST
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

JMM leader Kalpana Soren has launched a scathing attack on opposition parties in Jharkhand, accusing them of sidelining women's issues.

Speaking at public meetings in Sonua and Chakradharpur, Soren, who is also the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, emphasized that previous administrations failed to consider women's upliftment.

She highlighted several schemes launched by the Hemant Soren government, including the 'Maiya Samman Yojana,' aimed at empowering and honoring women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

