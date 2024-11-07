Kalpana Soren Advocates for Women's Empowerment in Jharkhand

JMM leader Kalpana Soren has launched a scathing attack on opposition parties in Jharkhand, accusing them of sidelining women's issues.

Speaking at public meetings in Sonua and Chakradharpur, Soren, who is also the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, emphasized that previous administrations failed to consider women's upliftment.

She highlighted several schemes launched by the Hemant Soren government, including the 'Maiya Samman Yojana,' aimed at empowering and honoring women across the state.

