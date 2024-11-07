Trump's Coalition Expansion: Key Demographic Shifts
Donald Trump won the presidency by slightly expanding his core voter base to include Black and Hispanic voters. He maintained strong support among white voters, slightly increased his share with younger Black men, Hispanic voters, and made narrow gains among women, consolidating a winning coalition.
Donald Trump won the presidency by securing his core voter base while expanding his coalition to traditionally Democratic groups, AP VoteCast reveals. This comprehensive survey involved over 120,000 voters nationwide, showing key issues that influenced the election outcome.
Trump managed to draw a modest but crucial share of Black and Hispanic voters, as well as make slight gains with both men and women. In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris found it challenging to make significant inroads needed to offset Trump's bolstered support. Trump's foundation of older, white voters remained strong, but he extended his coalition by winning more support from diverse groups.
Voting trends showed that white voters made up a large portion of Trump's supporters, a continuation from the 2020 election. Despite some shifts, the racial dynamics at the national level remained generally consistent with the previous cycle, highlighting Trump's strategy of broadening his appeal among various demographics.
