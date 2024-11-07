Ajit Pawar's Fiery Critique: MVA's Budget Woes and Election Battles Ahead

Nationalist Congress Party leader, Ajit Pawar, launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi over its electoral commitments, accusing them of deceiving the public. Pawar highlighted that an annual sum of Rs three lakh crore is required to realize MVA's promises, raising concerns about the feasibility of their proposals.

Ajit Pawar also voiced confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, set for November 20. He encouraged voters to support his coalition, assuring them of electoral victory and the formation of the Mahayuti government post-election.

Controversy surrounds NCP candidate Nawab Malik in light of allegations of his connections with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The BJP and a faction of Shiv Sena have opposed Malik's candidacy, further intensifying the political discourse as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)