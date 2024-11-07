Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Fiery Critique: MVA's Budget Woes and Election Battles Ahead

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar critiques Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for their costly election promises, alleging falsehoods and misleading claims. With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, Pawar expresses confidence in Mahayuti's chances. Meanwhile, controversies swirl around NCP candidate Nawab Malik amid allegations and political pushback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:57 IST
Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party leader, Ajit Pawar, launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi over its electoral commitments, accusing them of deceiving the public. Pawar highlighted that an annual sum of Rs three lakh crore is required to realize MVA's promises, raising concerns about the feasibility of their proposals.

Ajit Pawar also voiced confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, set for November 20. He encouraged voters to support his coalition, assuring them of electoral victory and the formation of the Mahayuti government post-election.

Controversy surrounds NCP candidate Nawab Malik in light of allegations of his connections with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The BJP and a faction of Shiv Sena have opposed Malik's candidacy, further intensifying the political discourse as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

