Africa CDC Seeks Assurance on U.S. Vaccine Aid Under New Administration
The Africa Centre for Disease Control is urging the U.S. to maintain financial and vaccine support for its mpox outbreak response, initially pledged by President Joe Biden. Concerns have arisen over the potential impact of President-elect Donald Trump's victory on future commitments and current healthcare strategies.
- Country:
- Senegal
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is seeking guarantees that the incoming U.S. administration will uphold commitments made by President Joe Biden. These include a $500 million fund and one million mpox vaccine doses to counter the Africa-wide outbreak.
Financial aid and vaccines have been slow to arrive, prompting Africa CDC Director John Kaseya to engage with the new administration, hoping to secure support. Concerns over U.S. policy changes have been exacerbated by Trump's recent statements regarding healthcare leadership.
Kaseya expressed readiness to collaborate with American officials, emphasizing the need for U.S.-Africa healthcare partnerships. The situation underscores the importance of international support in managing continental health crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
