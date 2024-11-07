Performance Over Loyalty: TMC's Strategic Reshuffle

In a bid to fortify the Trinamool Congress's electoral strength and effectiveness, senior leader Abhishek Banerjee has proposed a performance-centric reshuffle within the party's organizational structure.

Banerjee, who serves as the TMC's national general secretary, emphasized that loyalty alone will no longer safeguard leadership positions in the party's hierarchy. He outlined a plan aimed at scrutinizing and potentially restructuring around 125 municipalities where electoral outcomes were subpar, particularly after the underwhelming Lok Sabha results.

This initiative, which excludes major municipal corporation areas like Kolkata, will focus on 10 of the party's 35 organizational districts with an eye on the 2026 assembly elections. Acknowledging the enthusiasm around his leadership, Banerjee engaged with supporters who gathered at his residence, coinciding with his birthday celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)