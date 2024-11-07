Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Double: Key Summits on Conflict and Climate
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to attend two major international summits in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan in November. The summits will focus on regional conflict and climate change, with Sharif aiming to bolster support for Palestine and discuss urgent climate action.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a significant diplomatic mission in November, attending key international summits in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, a statement revealed on Thursday.
In Saudi Arabia, Sharif will participate in the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit on November 11, aiming to address the ongoing West Asia crisis. The summit, organized by the Saudi government, will be preceded by a Council of Foreign Ministers session on November 10, with Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar representing Pakistan.
Following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Sharif will proceed to Baku, Azerbaijan, to engage in the 'World Leaders' Climate Action Summit' of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) on November 12-13. Accompanied by senior officials, Sharif will address crucial climate issues affecting millions globally, including in Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
