Putin Congratulates Trump Amid Election Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump following his election victory, marking his first public reaction to the US election outcome. This acknowledgment was made during an international forum in Sochi.

Putin highlighted Trump's remarks on restoring US-Russia relations and resolving the Ukrainian crisis, considering them notable. The Kremlin earlier expressed cautious optimism about Trump's claim of resolving the Ukraine conflict quickly but stressed the need for tangible policy moves.

During a conference question-and-answer session, Putin remarked on Trump's upcoming term, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding his next steps given it's Trump's final presidential term. Putin refrained from speculating on potential developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)