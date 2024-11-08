Left Menu

Milei's Diplomatic Tango: Meeting Trump and Musk

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei plans to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk next week in the United States. The meeting with Trump will be held at Mar-a-Lago, and Milei aims to strengthen ties with the U.S., aligning with pro-Trump sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 01:23 IST
Milei's Diplomatic Tango: Meeting Trump and Musk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is poised to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and business magnate Elon Musk in the United States next week. This development was confirmed by a spokesperson on Thursday, highlighting Milei's diplomatic moves.

The meeting with Trump is scheduled to occur at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in south Florida. Milei, who was elected late last year, has shown a keen interest in fostering a close relationship with the United States. Following this week's U.S. election, he displayed his support for Trump through a fireworks display and social media activity.

Additionally, Milei will have discussions with billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of social media platform X, who is known for his support of Trump. The meetings align with the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), set to take place from November 14-16 at Mar-a-Lago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024