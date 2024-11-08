Milei's Diplomatic Tango: Meeting Trump and Musk
Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei plans to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk next week in the United States. The meeting with Trump will be held at Mar-a-Lago, and Milei aims to strengthen ties with the U.S., aligning with pro-Trump sentiments.
Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is poised to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and business magnate Elon Musk in the United States next week. This development was confirmed by a spokesperson on Thursday, highlighting Milei's diplomatic moves.
The meeting with Trump is scheduled to occur at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in south Florida. Milei, who was elected late last year, has shown a keen interest in fostering a close relationship with the United States. Following this week's U.S. election, he displayed his support for Trump through a fireworks display and social media activity.
Additionally, Milei will have discussions with billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of social media platform X, who is known for his support of Trump. The meetings align with the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), set to take place from November 14-16 at Mar-a-Lago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
