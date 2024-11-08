Zelenskiy Weighs In on Trump's War Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced cautious skepticism regarding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed swift resolution to the ongoing Ukraine war, emphasizing the potential for significant concessions from Kyiv.

Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Zelenskiy noted he hadn't received detailed plans from Trump, expressing concern over the potential losses a rapid end might impose on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the volatility following Trump's election, underscoring the need for security guarantees instead of immediate ceasefire agreements, warning of the risks without sustained support.

