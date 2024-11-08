Military Stance Amid Political Shifts: Austin's Assurance for Orderly Transition

In a decisive memo released Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured troops of the Pentagon's committed neutrality as the military transitions to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Austin emphasized that the military remains apolitical and is prepared to execute lawful commands while continuing to uphold national security alongside global allies.

With Trump's return to the presidency, observers question if history will repeat with volatile governing, but Austin reinforces military allegiance to the U.S. Constitution above political affiliations.