Military Stance Amid Political Shifts: Austin's Assurance for Orderly Transition
Lloyd Austin, U.S. Defense Secretary, reassures troops the military will remain politically neutral during the transition to President Donald Trump's new administration and abide by lawful orders. Concerns linger over potential military use domestically, while Austin emphasizes the military's commitment to U.S. democratic values and allies.
In a decisive memo released Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured troops of the Pentagon's committed neutrality as the military transitions to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
Austin emphasized that the military remains apolitical and is prepared to execute lawful commands while continuing to uphold national security alongside global allies.
With Trump's return to the presidency, observers question if history will repeat with volatile governing, but Austin reinforces military allegiance to the U.S. Constitution above political affiliations.
