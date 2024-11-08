Global Tensions Rise Amid Political Shifts and Conflict

Mass protests erupted in Mozambique's capital as authorities fired tear gas at demonstrators united against President Frelimo's prolonged tenure. The turmoil follows the contentious election win by Frelimo, which prompted severe police crackdowns.

In the U.S., President-elect Donald Trump appointed Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. This decision marks the commencement of a series of administrative announcements prior to Trump's upcoming White House return.

Meanwhile, escalating tensions in Gaza have left families displaced due to intensified Israeli military operations. The shocking results have garnered international attention amid calls for peace and security resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)