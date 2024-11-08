Family Feuds and Election Fizz: Baramati Showdown

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has clarified his decision not to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a campaign rally in Baramati, emphasizing the electoral contest is a family matter.

Pawar, an NCP candidate, is running against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who represents the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar.

While Prime Minister Modi is slated to hold rallies for the Maharashtra assembly elections beginning November 20, Baramati is notably absent from his itinerary.

Ajit Pawar explained the situation to reporters on Thursday, stating, "The contest in Baramati is within the family," addressing questions about the PM's absence from his constituency.

The NCP, under Ajit Pawar, is allied with the BJP and Shiv Sena in the ruling coalition. Regarding the absence of BJP leaders like Amit Shah from certain NCP campaigns, Pawar suggested it could be due to time constraints and electoral expenditure limits.

During earlier interactions, Pawar predicted a substantial margin in his favor, referencing his 2019 victory, where he secured a lead of 1.65 lakh votes over BJP's Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar.

