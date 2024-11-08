Left Menu

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Stir Spotlight Amidst Wayanad Bypolls

The Election Commission and Kerala police seized controversial election material in Wayanad, intensifying the high-stakes bypolls where Priyanka Gandhi, Navya Haridas, and Sathyan Mokeri compete. Priyanka Gandhi advocates for progress over divisive politics, while Kumaraswamy questions her candidacy and criticizes the Gandhis' focus on Wayanad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:17 IST
Election Commission's flying squad seized food kits with pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an action-packed political scene, the Election Commission's flying squad, alongside Kerala police, confiscated food kits adorned with images of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, intensifying scrutiny as bypolls loom on November 13.

Wayanad, known for its Congress loyalty, sets the stage for a triangular contest among Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and Sathyan Mokeri from the Left. The by-election follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the seat in favor of retaining Rae Bareli after notable election victories earlier this year.

Addressing a rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized the need for leaders focused on public welfare and progress, condemning divisive tactics while urging voters to demand accountability. In contrast, Kumaraswamy, campaigning in Sogala village, criticized the Gandhis' focus on Wayanad, questioning their political strategies and motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

