Election Controversy: Food Kits Seizure Sparks Political Row in Wayanad
The seizure of food kits with Congress leader images in Wayanad has prompted the LDF to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission. The kits, suspected to sway voters in the by-poll, were allegedly meant for landslide victims' aid, raising political tensions ahead of the elections.
In a recent political stir in Wayanad, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) claimed a violation of election norms as food kits bearing images of Congress leaders were seized. The kits were allegedly intended to woo voters in the approaching by-elections.
The LDF has lodged formal complaints with the Central Election Commission and Wayanad District Collector, urging a thorough investigation into the incident. The kits, containing various grocery items, were reportedly destined for landslide victims but were suspected of being politically motivated giveaways.
The situation has fueled controversy, especially since Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress General Secretary and UDF candidate, is contesting in the by-polls. The discovery of these kits has led to heated debates on election code violations mere weeks before the polls.
