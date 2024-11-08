BJP Stages Mock Session Against J&K Special Status Resolution
The opposition BJP held a mock session outside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to protest the handling of a special status resolution. BJP MLAs, objecting to the National Conference's influence in the House, condemned the resolution as unconstitutional, with several of them being marshalled out or walking out in protest.
In a dramatic turn of events, the opposition BJP on Friday orchestrated a mock session on the lawns of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. This demonstration followed the expulsion of half its members and the voluntary walkout of the remainder, in protest of the resolution concerning special status.
Vocal BJP members gathered outside to assert their position, branding the House's resolution on restoring special status as both 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'. Their actions highlighted their disapproval of what they perceive as the National Conference's dominance over the House's proceedings.
BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, voicing the party's stance, declared that the House had been effectively 'hijacked' by the NC. Mankotia decried this as a constitutional crisis, accusing the NC of violating parliamentary regulations and pledging BJP's continued resistance to such developments.
