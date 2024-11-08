Snack Mix-Up: Investigation Launched After Chief Minister's Cake is Served to Staff
The Himachal Pradesh CID is probing an incident wherein samosas and cake meant for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his staff. A report condemns this as an 'anti-government' act, with allegations that officers acted on personal agendas. The inquiry seeks accountability for the mix-up.
An investigation has been launched by the Himachal Pradesh CID after a mix-up resulted in samosas and cake intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being served to his staff. A senior officer condemned the incident as an 'anti-government' act, suggesting ulterior motives might be at play.
The incident occurred on October 21 at a program where the Chief Minister was set to inaugurate a new cyber fraud management system. A Deputy Superintendent of Police is leading an inquiry to uncover how such a misstep happened and who is responsible for it. The issue arose when refreshments were inadvertently served to the CM's staff, instead of him, sparking an internal CID investigation.
DGP Atul Verma confirmed the CID's involvement in the inquiry. Reports detail how an Inspector General officer instructed a sub-inspector to procure the samosas and cake from a five-star hotel. However, due to a series of communicational errors, these refreshments ended up in staff rooms, being served to officers instead of the Chief Minister. The report indicates that insufficient briefing led to this mix-up.
