Left Menu

Snack Mix-Up: Investigation Launched After Chief Minister's Cake is Served to Staff

The Himachal Pradesh CID is probing an incident wherein samosas and cake meant for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his staff. A report condemns this as an 'anti-government' act, with allegations that officers acted on personal agendas. The inquiry seeks accountability for the mix-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:42 IST
Snack Mix-Up: Investigation Launched After Chief Minister's Cake is Served to Staff
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation has been launched by the Himachal Pradesh CID after a mix-up resulted in samosas and cake intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being served to his staff. A senior officer condemned the incident as an 'anti-government' act, suggesting ulterior motives might be at play.

The incident occurred on October 21 at a program where the Chief Minister was set to inaugurate a new cyber fraud management system. A Deputy Superintendent of Police is leading an inquiry to uncover how such a misstep happened and who is responsible for it. The issue arose when refreshments were inadvertently served to the CM's staff, instead of him, sparking an internal CID investigation.

DGP Atul Verma confirmed the CID's involvement in the inquiry. Reports detail how an Inspector General officer instructed a sub-inspector to procure the samosas and cake from a five-star hotel. However, due to a series of communicational errors, these refreshments ended up in staff rooms, being served to officers instead of the Chief Minister. The report indicates that insufficient briefing led to this mix-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024