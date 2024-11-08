Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP's Divisive Politics Ahead of Wayanad By-Polls
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for promoting division and distrust in society. She asserted that the BJP's strategy is to stay in power by spreading hatred. Ahead of Wayanad by-polls, Vadra called for politics focused on progress and people-centered development.
In a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the ruling party of fostering division and propagating hatred. Speaking ahead of the Wayanad by-polls, Vadra shared her discontent on social media, emphasizing that the BJP thrives by creating societal rifts.
Vadra argued that concepts like love, peace, and brotherhood are contrary to the BJP's political agenda, which she claimed is not about development or a better future but rather about sowing division and mistrust. She alleged that such a divisive strategy benefits BJP leaders by insulating them from accountability and problem-solving.
The Congress candidate for the Wayanad by-polls further alleged the BJP exploits societal divides to maintain power, underscoring the need for politics that prioritize progress and people's issues. Scheduled for November 13, the Wayanad by-election will see Priyanka Gandhi contesting against BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left's Sathyan Mokeri following Rahul Gandhi's seat vacation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
