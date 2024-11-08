Amit Shah Criticizes MVA Over Article 370 Demand at Rally
Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi for demanding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted it would not be reinstated. Shah further accused MVA of engaging in appeasement politics, citing controversies over renaming Aurangabad and Waqf board provisions.
In a fierce address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at a rally, condemning their push to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He unequivocally declared that the article would not be reinstated, even over generations of leadership from the opposition.
Shah questioned the MVA's stance on renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, asserting, "The MVA and Uddhav Thackeray oppose this move, but the name will remain Sambhajinagar." Additionally, he accused the MVA of engaging in appeasement politics, criticizing Waqf board policies introduced by the Congress party.
The Home Minister called into question the opposition's support for a bill affecting Waqf provisions, suggesting ulterior motives involving the transfer of farmers' land. Shah also highlighted the BJP's progress in constructing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, contrasting it with alleged delays by Congress. He underscored the economic contributions under the BJP government in Maharashtra and criticized the MVA's previous governance record.
