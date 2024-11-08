Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Antics Against BJP Unveiled
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, accused BJP of buying legislators and seizing power undemocratically. He criticized Bihar's leadership changes and condemned the 2016 demonetisation as a monumental scam. Yadav warned of BJP's divisive tactics, emphasizing threats to India's democracy and constitution amid upcoming Jharkhand elections.
In a searing accusation on Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating political power by purchasing legislators in regions where they failed to form a government.
Speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand's Chatra, Yadav alleged that in Bihar, the BJP 'grabbed' the Chief Minister to secure power, a reference to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's alliances.
Yadav further criticized the 2016 demonetisation, calling it the 'biggest scam in history,' and decried BJP's alleged tactics of sowing division and undermining democracy, as Jharkhand assembly elections loom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
