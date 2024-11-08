Left Menu

Kejriwal's Lavish Lifestyle Under BJP Scrutiny

The BJP has criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly adopting a VVIP lifestyle, underscoring high expenses on luxury items at his residence. This follows Kejriwal's past accusations against Sheila Dikshit over similar comforts. BJP also accused him of shifting from his original anti-corruption stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:51 IST
Kejriwal's Lavish Lifestyle Under BJP Scrutiny
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique against Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the former Delhi Chief Minister has become the epitome of 'VVIP culture'. At the heart of the contention are allegations about exorbitant expenses on luxury amenities, including a staggering Rs 12 crore spent on toilet seats, during Kejriwal's tenure.

In a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlighted Kejriwal's previous criticisms of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit for her use of air conditioners. Bhatia drew attention to Kejriwal's now-deleted social media post where he accused Dikshit of corruption, questioning the morality of such luxuries amid widespread poverty.

The BJP further claims Kejriwal's official residence, after his resignation, revealed an extravagant setup with 50 air conditioners and a TV worth over Rs 28.91 lakh. The controversy has reignited discussions about political integrity and anti-corruption promises, with the BJP positioning that Kejriwal has deviated from his foundational values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024