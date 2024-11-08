Kejriwal's Lavish Lifestyle Under BJP Scrutiny

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique against Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the former Delhi Chief Minister has become the epitome of 'VVIP culture'. At the heart of the contention are allegations about exorbitant expenses on luxury amenities, including a staggering Rs 12 crore spent on toilet seats, during Kejriwal's tenure.

In a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlighted Kejriwal's previous criticisms of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit for her use of air conditioners. Bhatia drew attention to Kejriwal's now-deleted social media post where he accused Dikshit of corruption, questioning the morality of such luxuries amid widespread poverty.

The BJP further claims Kejriwal's official residence, after his resignation, revealed an extravagant setup with 50 air conditioners and a TV worth over Rs 28.91 lakh. The controversy has reignited discussions about political integrity and anti-corruption promises, with the BJP positioning that Kejriwal has deviated from his foundational values.

