Pradhan's Rallying Cry Against Jharkhand's Ruling Coalition

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, accusing the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of corruption and misrule. He called on residents to remove what he termed a 'corrupt' government.

Speaking at a rally in Chakradharpur, Pradhan charged the coalition with fostering nepotism and prioritizing the development of its leaders over the welfare of the state's people. He highlighted the need to preserve local culture and identity.

The minister's remarks come ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)