Celebrating L K Advani: A Legendary Statesman at 97

L K Advani, the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday. His birthday was marked by warm accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended him as one of India's most respected statesmen dedicated to the country's development.

In a special note, Modi highlighted the significance of the year as Advani was honored with the Bharat Ratna, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the nation. Modi expressed gratitude for Advani's guidance over the years, wishing him health and longevity.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind paid a personal visit to Advani, praising him as a legendary statesman whose tireless efforts have greatly influenced India's progress. Home Minister Amit Shah credited Advani with strengthening the BJP and hailed his inspiring tenures as deputy prime minister and home minister.

