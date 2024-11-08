Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticizes Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ahead of state elections, dismissing Soren's challenge and citing public opinion against him. Soren responds, highlighting alleged attacks on his reputation and questioning BJP's governance, pledging continued efforts for Jharkhand's welfare if re-elected.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions are mounting as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launches a scathing critique against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Yadav dismissed Soren's challenge to directly confront him in the upcoming state elections, asserting that the public has already decided against Soren's victory.
On a combative note, Soren, having recently been vindicated from incarceration, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to face him openly in the polls, likening their strategy to the historic British underhandedness. He claimed substantial resources were being used to defame him, labeling the situation as absurd.
Soren didn't stop at personal grievances; he launched into a critique of the BJP's 'double engine' governance model. He questioned the closure of schools, cancelled ration cards, and the halted Jharkhand Public Service Commission exams during the BJP's tenure. He vowed to prioritize the welfare of Jharkhand residents if re-elected in the two-phase elections starting November 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Calls for Dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Amid Rising Concerns
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics
Former BJP Leader CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress, Set to Contest in Karnataka By-Polls
Ideological Showdown in Rajasthan By-Election: Congress vs. BJP
Maharashtra Minister Vows BJP Victory Amid Waqf Bill Controversy