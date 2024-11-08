Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

Political tensions are mounting as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launches a scathing critique against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Yadav dismissed Soren's challenge to directly confront him in the upcoming state elections, asserting that the public has already decided against Soren's victory.

On a combative note, Soren, having recently been vindicated from incarceration, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to face him openly in the polls, likening their strategy to the historic British underhandedness. He claimed substantial resources were being used to defame him, labeling the situation as absurd.

Soren didn't stop at personal grievances; he launched into a critique of the BJP's 'double engine' governance model. He questioned the closure of schools, cancelled ration cards, and the halted Jharkhand Public Service Commission exams during the BJP's tenure. He vowed to prioritize the welfare of Jharkhand residents if re-elected in the two-phase elections starting November 13.

