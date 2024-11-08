Left Menu

Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticizes Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ahead of state elections, dismissing Soren's challenge and citing public opinion against him. Soren responds, highlighting alleged attacks on his reputation and questioning BJP's governance, pledging continued efforts for Jharkhand's welfare if re-elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:26 IST
Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are mounting as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launches a scathing critique against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Yadav dismissed Soren's challenge to directly confront him in the upcoming state elections, asserting that the public has already decided against Soren's victory.

On a combative note, Soren, having recently been vindicated from incarceration, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to face him openly in the polls, likening their strategy to the historic British underhandedness. He claimed substantial resources were being used to defame him, labeling the situation as absurd.

Soren didn't stop at personal grievances; he launched into a critique of the BJP's 'double engine' governance model. He questioned the closure of schools, cancelled ration cards, and the halted Jharkhand Public Service Commission exams during the BJP's tenure. He vowed to prioritize the welfare of Jharkhand residents if re-elected in the two-phase elections starting November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024