Samosas Turn Political Hot Potato in Himachal's Political Arena
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu found himself embroiled in a political spat over samosas and cake misdirected to his staff. The BJP seized the opportunity to criticize the government, while an official probe hastened counter-attacks, leading to a heated political drama.
In an unexpected political twist, samosas have incited a heated debate in Himachal Pradesh. The snacks, intended for Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, were mistakenly served to his staff, prompting a flurry of statements from the government, police, and the BJP.
Chief Minister Sukhu condemned the BJP's 'childish' behavior for spotlighting the issue, while the opposition questioned the government's focus. The Crime Investigation Department mentioned a report filed about the mix-up, emphasizing it wasn't a probe but rather internal mismanagement.
BJP leaders criticized the Congress government, calling the incident a 'laughing stock,' suggesting neglect of pressing state issues, and urging prioritization of developmental work over minor mix-ups.
