Bihar Deputy CM Takes Aim at JMM-Led Government Amid Election Rallies

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary accused the JMM-led government of corruption during rallies in Jharkhand, claiming stalled development and false election promises. He expressed confidence in BJP's success, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's economy. Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for mid-November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:42 IST
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of endemic corruption, asserting that the ruling coalition is failing its citizens with empty promises ahead of the upcoming elections.

Choudhary delivered his remarks during a series of election rallies in the Chatra and Palamu districts, alleging that development has stalled under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to India's economic ascension was also emphasized by Choudhary, who believes there is significant momentum for the BJP, predicting an NDA majority in Jharkhand. Voters will head to the polls on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

