Bihar Deputy CM Takes Aim at JMM-Led Government Amid Election Rallies
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary accused the JMM-led government of corruption during rallies in Jharkhand, claiming stalled development and false election promises. He expressed confidence in BJP's success, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's economy. Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for mid-November.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of endemic corruption, asserting that the ruling coalition is failing its citizens with empty promises ahead of the upcoming elections.
Choudhary delivered his remarks during a series of election rallies in the Chatra and Palamu districts, alleging that development has stalled under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to India's economic ascension was also emphasized by Choudhary, who believes there is significant momentum for the BJP, predicting an NDA majority in Jharkhand. Voters will head to the polls on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age
BJP Leader Calls for Dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Amid Rising Concerns
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics
Former BJP Leader CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress, Set to Contest in Karnataka By-Polls
Ideological Showdown in Rajasthan By-Election: Congress vs. BJP