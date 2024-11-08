AAP's 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Campaign: A Fresh Breeze in Indian Politics

As the Delhi Assembly elections loom, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' campaign, aiming to reassert Arvind Kejriwal's leadership and the party's achievements in the capital.

Video messages from key party figures, including Kejriwal, called on AAP workers to rally together and prioritize the election effort, underscoring their critical role as the party's backbone.

The campaign highlights AAP's accomplishments over the past decade, particularly in education and healthcare, and urges supporters to remain steadfast against opposition forces in the upcoming political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)