Assam CM Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Ahead of Elections
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of dividing Hindus for votes, warning about rising Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand. He emphasized unity to ensure safety and urged voters to support BJP to counter threats and assure women's safety in the state, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of attempting to divide Hindus to secure votes. Speaking at a rally in Ranchi, Sarma urged unity among the community to counter such divisive tactics.
Expressing alarm over increasing Bangladeshi infiltration, Sarma warned that unchecked infiltration could pose significant threats to women in the state. He alleged that without a BJP-led government, infiltrators could potentially invade homes and jeopardize the safety of female family members.
With the Jharkhand assembly elections looming, Sarma appealed to voters, highlighting issues like law and order, women's safety, and youth employment as key priorities for a BJP and NDA government. The elections are slated for November, with results expected on November 23.
