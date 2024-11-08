Political Tug-of-War in Maharashtra: The Ladki Bahin Yojana Saga
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for allegedly adopting the Mahayuti's popular schemes, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He accused the MVA of creating caste-based rifts and hindering development. Shinde claimed the state's progress under the BJP-backed governance. Elections are set for November.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Friday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of borrowing popular schemes initiated by his government, particularly highlighting the Ladki Bahin Yojana, during a rally in Shivajinagar.
Shinde asserted that if the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had not been ousted in 2022, Maharashtra might have regressed 10-15 years. His rise to Chief Minister came after a rebellion, with BJP's support, which led to the downfall of the Thackeray administration.
The Chief Minister lambasted MVA for allegedly creating societal rifts and delaying developmental projects. He promoted his administration's initiative to offer unemployment stipends, comparing them favorably against the MVA promises. As assembly elections approach, Shinde emphasized Maharashtra's growth under the BJP's influence.
